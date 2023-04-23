Technology

AMD-powered HP OMEN gaming laptop gets 30% discount: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 23, 2023, 05:47 pm 3 min read

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX has 16MB of L3 cache memory

The HP OMEN series laptops can be used for heavy gaming, graphic designing, video rendering, and 3D modeling. If you are a creative professional, seeking a laptop for juggling work and play, go for the HP OMEN 16, which is one of the best gaming laptops in the market. Notably, the device is now selling with an attractive discount via Flipkart.

Why does this story matter?

HP offers some of the best gaming laptops under OMEN and Pavilion series.

If you are an AMD fan, you'll definitely adore the HP OMEN 16-n0079AX.

In addition to AMD's Ryzen CPU and Radeon graphics, the laptop comes with the Freesync technology to offer top-notch performance throughout load-intensive workflows.

The device also features an anti-glare eye-friendly display that prevents ghosting when it matters.

Everything to know about the deal

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX has a price tag of Rs. 1,52,535 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce site is selling the laptop for Rs. 1,10,380, meaning a discount of Rs. 42,155. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount using SBI and Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions. The product is available via EMI and cash-on-delivery payment options.

The laptop flaunts a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX has a sleek design with thin borders, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, dual-array microphones, and an HD (720p) web camera. It has a Bang & Olufsen-tuned audio profile, with dual speakers featuring DTS:X Ultra. The device is equipped with dual fans, five heat pipes, and four thermal outlets for enhanced heat dissipation.

It gets a 144Hz LCD panel

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX sports a 16.1-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level Anti-glare LCD screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300-nits of brightness, 137ppi pixel density, 100% sRGB color gamut, and 7ms response time.

The device offers 8GB of Radeon graphics

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-6800H processor, paired with 8GB of Radeon GDDR6 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, and draws power from a 4-cell 70Wh battery. The onboard OMEN Gaming Hub can be used to customize all the settings of the laptop for gaming and more.

It houses multiple ports for I/O

The HP OMEN 16-n0079AX includes three Type-A ports, two Type-C slots, an HDMI 2.1 socket, an Ethernet (RJ45) port, a 3.5mm jack, a media card reader, and an AC smart pin for power delivery. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.