Samsung's cloud gaming service to debut on October 5

Oct 03, 2023

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its cloud gaming service for Galaxy smartphones at the Samsung Developer Conference 2023 in San Francisco on October 5, according to Korea Economic Daily. The tech giant has been quietly testing the service in North America, targeting mobile gamers as it seeks new revenue streams amid stagnant global mobile phone sales.

Exclusive gaming platform for smartphones

In contrast to cloud gaming platforms by NVIDIA and Microsoft, Samsung's service will initially focus exclusively on smartphones. The platform aims to eliminate the need for downloading or installing games on phones, a feature that may not be well-received by Google and Apple. Samsung is currently in talks with various game developers to bring their titles to the upcoming platform, although no specific game titles have been mentioned.

No subscription fee for Galaxy users?

While it's unclear if the game streaming service will require a monthly subscription fee, the Korea Economic Daily report suggests that Samsung won't charge Galaxy users to play games on its cloud gaming platform. It remains to be seen if the platform will be exclusive to Galaxy devices or if Samsung will open it up to all smartphone and tablet users.

Tapping into a billion-strong user base

As smartphone sales decline, Samsung hopes to boost its revenue by launching its cloud gaming platform and tapping into the approximately one billion Galaxy smartphone user base. With the gaming industry continuing to grow, this move could potentially provide a significant boost to Samsung's bottom line and help balance its revenue in the face of a slowing smartphone market.