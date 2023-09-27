Free Fire MAX codes for September 27: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 27, 2023 | 09:10 am 2 min read

The redeemable codes provides access to several in-game collectibles for free

Garena Free Fire MAX players are eagerly anticipating the next big update, and in preparation, the developers have released the Advanced Server. This allows a limited number of players to test new features, report bugs, and help improve the game before the public release. While the next update is yet to arrive, players can access a range of in-game rewards using redeemable codes. These codes unlock various collectibles including emotes, weapon skins, character skins, gloo walls, bundles, and more.

Check out the list of codes for today FFDB-GQWP-NIUV, HFNS-J6W7-1I48, E2F8-6ZRE-AK98, V44Z-Z5YY-7EDS. 4ST1Z-TBE-2RP9, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. CKSO-FBWL-QJSN, UVX9-PYZV-54DC.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes for today, first visit the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your gaming account using Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, X, or VK credentials. Enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button. After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

The OB42 Advanced Server requires an activation code

Reports suggest that the OB42 Advanced Server could go live soon, offering players a chance to experience unreleased content using a unique activation code. The Advanced Server APK can be found on various platforms online, but an activation code is required to play the game. For that, players must register for the Garena Free Fire MAX OB42 Advanced Server to receive the code.

