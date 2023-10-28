X introduces new Premium+, Basic subscription tiers: What they offer

1/4

Technology 2 min read

X introduces new Premium+, Basic subscription tiers: What they offer

By Akash Pandey 12:09 pm Oct 28, 202312:09 pm

Currently, both new plans can only be acquired through the web

X, formerly known as Twitter, has unveiled two new subscription tier plans in an effort to boost revenue. The newly launched Premium+ and Basic plans join the existing X Premium tier. To recall, X Premium grants users a blue checkmark, priority ranking in replies, bookmark folders, text formatting, longer posts, different themes, SMS two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, etc. Meanwhile, check out what the new Premium+ and Basic subscription plans offer.

2/4

Premium+ v/s Basic: Check differences

Per X, the Premium+ tier provides the "largest reply boost" and eliminates ads from the "For You" and "Following" sections. Subscribers also enjoy revenue-sharing and access to all the creator tools available for the existing Premium plan. The second tier, dubbed "Basic," features post editing, longer text and video post capabilities, and a "small reply boost." However, it does not include the blue checkmark or meet the revenue-sharing criteria.

3/4

How much do they cost

The Premium+ tier is available for $16 per month or $168 per year. It is twice as expensive as Premium, which costs $8 per month and $84 per year. The "Basic" plan can be purchased for $3 per month and $32 per year. The newly launched tiers can now be accessed on web from the "Premium" section in the horizontal-aligned menu on the left.

4/4

New plans might help boost revenue

The rollout of additional subscription levels is intended to help X increase revenue as advertising dollars have reportedly dwindled since Elon Musk assumed control. Musk's contentious changes have caused major companies to withdraw their ads from the social network. Consequently, X's US ad revenue has dropped each month since Musk's takeover. In a bid to generate extra income, Musk has also started charging users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 per year to use the social network.