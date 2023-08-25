ISRO ex-chief's remark about scientists' salaries sparks debate

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 25, 2023

While ISRO is being laurelled around the world for its relatively frugal missions, a controversy has erupted over the salaries of the ISRO's scientists

India's Chandrayaan-3 recently marked a significant milestone with a successful soft landing on the lunar south pole, making India a pioneer in exploring this unique region. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is being laurelled around the world for its relatively low-cost missions, a debate has erupted over the salaries of ISRO scientists following a statement by former ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair. Nair claimed that the scientists receive "hardly one-fifth of what is given globally."

ISRO scientists modest but passionate

"They are not really bothered about the money but are passionate and dedicated to their mission. That is how we achieved greater heights," Nair added. He said that there are no millionaires among the ISRO's scientists, and they lead a very "normal and subdued" life. The world's richest man, Elon Musk, had also lauded the ISRO for their success, given that the cost of Chandrayaan-3 is less than the budget of the Matthew McConaughey starrer Interstellar.

How much do ISRO scientists earn

Excluding allowances, the basic monthly salaries of the ISRO scientists range between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 40,000 depending on factors such as experience, education, job role, and location, The Stateman reported. The organization updated its salary structure in line with the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, offering aspiring candidates competitive perks and benefits. The ISRO conducts recruitment drives for engineering graduates from recognized universities to join as scientists and engineers. It also hires a slew of technicians and other staffers.

HECL engineers worked without salary for 17 months

Around 1,300 staff members, including engineers, of the government-owned Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) in Jharkhand's Ranchi—who worked on Chandrayaan-3 launching pads and other crucial equipment—also earlier claimed they did not receive their salaries for 17 months. The HECL, which employs around 3,000 engineers and falls under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, has been struggling with its working capital for a few years. Nevertheless, the HECL's staff worked tirelessly for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

Department of Space saw 8% budget cut this year

In this year's budget, the Department of Space (DoS) saw a budget cut of 8% from last year. In 2022-23, the DoS was allocated Rs. 13,700 crore in contrast to Rs. 12,543.91 crore for 2023-24. The budget outlay for space technology was Rs. 9,441 crore, Rs. 1,559 crore for space application, and Rs. 531 crore for the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT). In 2021-22, it received Rs. 12,642 crore, Rs. 9,500 crore in 2020-21, and Rs. 13,017 crore in 2019-20.

