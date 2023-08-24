Technology

India may soon get Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet

Written by Athik Saleh August 24, 2023 | 06:50 pm 2 min read

Indian officials could discuss about granting license to Starlink on September 20

Elon Musk's Starlink is on the verge of providing satellite broadband services in India. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) officials plan to discuss granting the company a license on September 20, the New Indian Express reported. The Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license would enable Starlink to offer satellite-based communication services in licensed areas. The company has been eager to enter the Indian market and even began taking preorders in 2021 without a license.

Airtel-backed OneWeb and Jio already have the license

If awarded the GMPCS license, Starlink would join the ranks of Bharti Airtel-backed OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications, both of which have already received permission. The next step for Starlink would be to obtain an orbit spectrum from the DoT, which would allow the company to operate its satellite network in India. The DoT is expected to conduct an auction for the allotment of satcom spectrum. Telecom companies support an auction, while satellite companies would prefer allocation without bidding.

Starlink's entry could make internet more accessible in India

Starlink's potential entry into India could significantly benefit remote areas, regions with conflicts, and locations affected by natural disasters by providing essential wireless internet connectivity. The satellite network has already made the internet accessible in some of the most remote parts of the world. It is currently available in 32 countries, including war-torn Ukraine, which has been heavily reliant on Starlink.