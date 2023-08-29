Chuck Schumer's AI event: Musk, Pichai, Zuckerberg, Altman to attend

The AI event is part of Chuck Schumer's push for a legislation

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to host a forum on AI policy called 'AI Insight Forum' on September 13. The event will convene prominent tech leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Schumer has been pushing for increased involvement of Congress in the fast-evolving field. The gathering is part of that.

Schumer teased the forum in June

Schumer had teased the forum in a senate speech in June. He said gatherings of experts in the technology would offer lawmakers an opportunity to listen to them and "translate these ideas into legislative action." "They have to be the first of their kind because AI moves so quickly, will change our world so decisively, is so much deeper in its complexity than almost anything else we have dealt with," he said at the time.

US President Joe Biden has expressed concerns about AI

Washington has seen a flurry of activities related to AI over the past few months. US senators have already attended three briefings on the subject this summer. US President Joe Biden has also voiced concerns about the potential risks AI technology poses to national security and the economy. Consequently, he has sought expert advice and engaged in discussions about AI with global leaders like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

