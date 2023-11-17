Apple embraces RCS: What changes for Android-iPhone messaging

1/5

Technology 3 min read

Apple embraces RCS: What changes for Android-iPhone messaging

By Rishabh Raj 12:01 pm Nov 17, 202312:01 pm

The blue bubbles vs green bubbles distinction will persist even with RCS messaging

Apple has revealed its intention to incorporate Rich Communication Services (RCS) into iPhones by 2024. This advanced messaging standard, already used by most Android phones, will allow for encrypted messages, read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality images and videos when texting between iPhone and Android devices. Apple's Jacqueline Roy explained that the RCS Universal Profile would provide improved compatibility compared to SMS or MMS while coexisting with iMessage, which remains the top-tier and most secure messaging option for Apple users.

2/5

What is RCS messaging?

RCS is an upgraded text messaging system that's more advanced than regular SMS. It lets you share high-quality photos and videos, see when someone's typing, have group chats, and share your location. Unlike SMS, which is basic and limited, RCS offers a more interactive messaging experience. While SMS operates on cellular networks and has limitations in terms of message length, media quality, and features, RCS utilizes data networks and allows for a broader range of features and richer media content.

3/5

Green bubbles for RCS messages on iPhone

The blue bubbles vs green bubbles distinction will persist even with RCS messaging. Blue bubbles will continue to signify iMessages, while green bubbles will indicate RCS messages. Apple employs blue bubbles to highlight iMessage as the premier and most secure communication method for iPhone users. On Android devices, SMS texts appear in light blue, and RCS messages are displayed in dark blue. In Apple's implementation, iMessage will be blue, while RCS and SMS will be green.

4/5

RCS adoption likely due to regulatory pressure

The move to integrate RCS messaging into iPhones is likely a reaction to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates that large companies like Apple ensure their services are compatible with other platforms. In September, European Commission initiated an investigation into iMessage to determine if it qualifies as a "core platform service." Apple reportedly countered that iMessage's popularity in Europe is insufficient for the rules to apply and intends to appeal the government's regulation of its App Store.

5/5

Industry reaction to Apple's RCS support

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google's SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems, applauded Apple's decision to adopt RCS messaging, stating, "Everybody should have secure and modern messaging without worrying what kind of phone they are texting to." He also referenced Google's ongoing collaboration with the GSMA on RCS to enhance texting for everyone. Both Google and Samsung employed bubble colors in their ad campaigns criticizing Apple for not supporting RCS. RCS will supplant SMS and MMS and operate independently from iMessage when implemented.