Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip launched at Rs. 1.7L

By Rishabh Raj 07:44 am Oct 31, 202307:44 am

The new upgraded MacBook Pro laptops offer up to 22 hours of battery life

Apple has revealed updated versions of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops, equipped with all-new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. While maintaining the same design and port configuration as previous models, these new laptops boast improved performance. The variants with M3 Pro and Max chips are now offered in a new "Space Black" colorway. The M3 Max MacBook Pro can be customized with up to 128GB of RAM, setting a new record for Apple laptops.

M3 Pro and M3 Max processors offer significant performance boosts

The M3 Pro processor, equipped with a 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU, provides a 40% speed boost compared to the M1 Pro. It can be configured with up to 36GB RAM, a slight increase from the previous 32GB limit. The M3 Max comes with a 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU, making it 80% faster than the M1 Max chip. The 3nm-based M3 chips are primarily designed for graphic enhancements, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading.

The new MacBook Pro models also offer brighter displays

The new MacBook Pro models come with mini-LED displays, an impressive speaker system, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a MagSafe connector for charging. The screens can now achieve up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, a 20% improvement over previous models. They offer up to 22 hours of battery life. However, the M3 Max model has slightly less endurance, since those additional GPU cores eat up some power.

Space Black finish designed to reduce fingerprints

The MacBook Pro's new Space Black finish is reportedly less prone to fingerprints than the dark blue "Midnight" MacBook Air. Apple credits this enhancement to "a breakthrough chemistry that forms an anodization seal to greatly reduce fingerprints." However, it's still uncertain whether this seal will protect against scratches or scuffs, which often show up as bright silver if deep enough.

Pricing and availability

In India, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at Rs. 1,99,900, while the 16-inch model starts at Rs. 2,49,900. Prices increase significantly with the Max chip, added storage, and more memory. The fully-loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro, with 8TB storage and 128GB memory, is priced at $7,199 (roughly Rs. 5,99,500) but is not available in India. For a more budget-friendly option, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M3 chip starts at Rs. 1,69,900 but offers 8GB of RAM.