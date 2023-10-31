Apple 'Scary Fast' event 2023: All the latest announcements

By Rishabh Raj 06:04 am Oct 31, 202306:04 am

M3 chip series is around 50% faster than the M1 chips

Apple has unveiled its next-generation M3 chips designed for the latest MacBook Pro models and iMac devices. They are based on 3nm architecture. The new GPU architecture and ray tracing help the chipsets boast up to 2.5x performance than the M1 chipsets. Apple says that the M3 chip series is around 50% faster than the M1 chips and 30% more faster than the M2 chips.

Apple M3 Max has a 40-core GPU

The new M3 chips offer a 16-core neural engine, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and advanced media engine with AV1 decode. It has an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 24GB of memory. The M3 Pro variant features a 12-core CPU, an 18-core GPU, and boasts 36GB of unified RAM. As for the top-tier M3 Max, it gets a 16-core CPU, a powerful 40-core GPU, and an impressive 128GB unified memory capacity.