Apple-backed Right to Repair bill becomes law: What it means

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:10 pm Oct 11, 202302:10 pm

The state of California in the US, has signed the Right to Repair Act (SB 244) into law. This law backed by Apple, will make it simpler for gadget owners to fix their devices themselves or through independent repair shops. With California being one of the world's largest economies, this legislation, cosponsored by iFixit, is expected to significantly impact the repair industry across the US.

Tougher requirements for manufacturers

Compared to similar laws in Colorado, New York, and Minnesota, the new law sets stricter requirements for manufacturers. They must provide necessary tools, parts, software, and documentation for devices priced over $100 (around Rs. 8,300) for seven years after production. For devices under $100, these materials must be available for three years. This ensures that consumers and independent repair shops can access the resources needed to fix devices.

Benefits for small businesses and the environment

California State Senator Susan Eggman, who sponsored the bill, shared her enthusiasm in a statement published by the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG). She said, "This is a common sense bill that will help small repair shops, give choice to consumers, and protect the environment." By making it easier for individuals and independent businesses to repair devices, the legislation encourages competition and reduces electronic waste.