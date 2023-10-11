OPPO Find N3 Flip's India prices leaked ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar 01:04 pm Oct 11, 202301:04 pm

In India, the official unveiling for the smartphone will happen on October 12 at 7:00pm IST

OPPO will launch its Find N3 Flip model in India on October 12. It was first revealed in China in August. The foldable smartphone is tipped to be priced under Rs. 1 lakh, with a rumored price tag of Rs. 94,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. Per tipster Abhishek Yadav, it will carry a dealer price of Rs. 89,622. This positions OPPO's foldable as a more budget-friendly option compared to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5, which retails at Rs. 99,999.

Key features and specifications

The Find N3 Flip sports a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and brightness of up to 1,600 nits. It also includes a 3.26-inch cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Dimensity 9200 chipset and packs 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. It offers an IPX4 water resistance rating and stereo speakers.

Camera and battery specifications

In terms of photography, the Find N3 Flip comes with a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto unit, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor. It also sports a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera. The device is fueled by a 4,330mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The Find N3 Flip will be available in two stylish colors: Cream Gold and Sleek Black.

The smartphone will launch in India tomorrow at 7:00pm

The OPPO Find N3 Flip supports dual SIM, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a Type-C port, and an alert slider. Weighing in at 198 grams and measuring 7.79mm thick, the Find N3 Flip features an improved hinge design to prevent screen creases, making it a solid competitor in the foldable smartphone market. In India, the official launch will happen on October 12 at 7:00pm IST and you can watch the live stream of the event on YouTube.

