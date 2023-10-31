Apple 24-inch iMac, with M3 chip, launched at Rs. 1.35L

By Rishabh Raj 09:06 am Oct 31, 202309:06 am

Apple's 24-inch iMac with M3 chip is cheaper than a MacBook Pro 14, which starts at Rs. 1.7 lakh

At its recently concluded 'Scary Fast' launch event, Apple has unveiled its latest 24-inch iMac. The PC is equipped with the all-new M3 chip, which boasts up to two times faster performance than the M1 SoC. Apple claims that for users switching from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac offers up to 2.5 times the speed of the most popular 27-inch models and an impressive four times the speed of the most powerful 21.5-inch model.

Pricing and availability

The 24-inch iMac with an 8-core GPU has a starting price of Rs. 1,34,900 (Rs. 1,29,900 for education) and is available in green, pink, blue, and silver. The iMac with a 10-core GPU begins at Rs. 1,54,900 (Rs. 1,44,900 for education) and comes in seven vibrant colors: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver. You can place your orders online now. It will be available in Apple stores, including India, beginning on November 7.

Display and connectivity features

Featuring a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display with over one billion colors, the iMac offers a P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for download speeds up to twice as fast as the previous generation and Bluetooth 5.3 for connecting to the latest accessories. The iMac also provides up to four USB-C ports, including two Thunderbolt ports for ultra-fast data transfer, Gigabit Ethernet support on select models, and compatibility with up to a 6K display.

Apple now offers color-matched accessories

Apple's latest iMac includes color-coordinated keyboard, mouse, and trackpad options. The Magic Keyboard includes new keys for functions like Spotlight, Dictation, Do Not Disturb, and emojis. Additionally, iMac now features Touch ID for easy and secure computer access, app downloads, and more, all at the touch of a finger.