Apple filmed 'Scary Fast' event using iPhone 15 Pro Max

By Akash Pandey 11:33 am Oct 31, 202311:33 am

The complete event footage, including aerial drone shots, was captured using the latest iPhone

Apple recently demonstrated its dedication to "dogfooding" - the practice of using its own products as intended for users - by filming the entire pre-recorded 'Scary Fast' keynote event on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The event unveiled new M3 Macs, including the latest MacBook Pros and iMac. Despite having access to high-end production equipment for recording the event, Apple opted to showcase the abilities of its newest iPhone model in a professional environment.

The event video featured impressive visuals

The 'Scary Fast' event's video quality was remarkable, with viewers unable to tell it was filmed on an iPhone without prior information. The opening scene featured celebrity appearances, such as Issa Rae, and displayed stunning visuals from within and around Apple's spaceship campus. The color accuracy, lighting, and overall production quality were all outstanding, emphasizing the iPhone 15 Pro Max's potential as a high-end, cinematic-grade video-making tool.

Professional equipment used to complement iPhone's capabilities

It's worth noting that Apple used professional lighting, audio, and dolly equipment in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max for filming. This blend of top-tier gear and the iPhone's cutting-edge features supports assertions by professional video creators, that smartphones are increasingly capable of replacing dedicated pro-level recording hardware. Apple's choice to use its own product for such a high-profile event indicates the company's confidence in the iPhone 15 Pro Max's ability to produce exceptional results.