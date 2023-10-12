Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max tops DXOMARK selfie camera rankings

By Sanjana Shankar 06:27 pm Oct 12, 202306:27 pm

iPhone 15 Pro Max also did well in DXOMARK's overall camera ranking, with 154 points

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's newest top-of-the-line smartphone, has snagged the title of best selfie camera smartphone, per DXOMARK. Scoring an impressive 149 points in the selfie camera test, it outshines its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which held the previous record with a score of 145. The iPhone 15 Pro Max achieved better results thanks to the new A17 Pro chipset and software enhancements, even though it carries the same 12MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera as its predecessor.

Significant improvements in exposure, color, and bokeh

DXOMARK's testers gave high marks to the iPhone 15 Pro Max based on its exposure, color accuracy, and bokeh effects. They found the device's autofocus to be quick and dependable, with a broad depth of field. The smartphone captured a great amount of detail in bright light conditions for both photos and videos. Plus, stabilization worked well whether holding the device still or moving while recording. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also shined in bokeh mode, offering precise subject isolation.

Second place in DXOMARK's global camera ranking

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also did well in DXOMARK's overall camera ranking, earning a total score of 154 points. This puts the device in second place, just two points behind the Huawei P60 Pro. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's selfie camera isn't perfect. DXOMARK's team noticed noise in all shooting conditions and occasionally spotted color quantization artifacts in photos and videos. They also pointed out differences in sharpness between frames when recording a video while walking.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Specifications, pricing

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1290x2796 pixels resolution, 1,600 nits peak brightness, and an IP68 rating. It gets a triple rear camera module, with a 48MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.25 mm thick and weighs around 221g. The flagship iPhone starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh for the 256GB storage variant. It comes in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium colors.