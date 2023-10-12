JioBharat B1 4G feature phone launched at Rs. 1,300

The phone is priced at Rs. 1,299

Reliance Jio has launched the JioBharat B1 feature phone, adding to its collection of budget-friendly 4G devices. The new phone joins the JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models, boasting a larger 2.4-inch display and a more powerful 2,000mAh battery. Retailing at Rs. 1,299, the JioBharat B1 comes in a single black color option and is available for purchase from Amazon and official Jio stores.

Camera and design details of JioBharat B1

Featuring a plastic exterior, the JioBharat B1 has a two-tone finish on its rear panel with a matte finish surrounding the glossy visor-like camera module. As per Amazon's listing, the visor houses a single QVGA camera and is expected to provide basic photography capabilities for users. The handset has a speaker too. Users can enjoy watching videos and movies on the 2.4-inch display using 4G connectivity, while the 2,000mAh battery ensures longer usage on a single charge.

Pre-installed Jio apps for entertainment and payment purposes

The JioBharat B1 comes pre-installed with popular Jio apps like JioCinema and JioSaavn, providing access to a vast array of movies, videos, sports highlights, and over eight crore songs in multiple languages. Additionally, the phone supports FM radio and supports 23 languages for reading. The JioPay app enables UPI payments and QR code scanning using the device's camera.

JioBharat B1: A competitive option for feature phone users

The JioBharat B1 phone is compatible with both new and old Jio SIMs. However, users should have a recharge plan of Rs. 123 and above to avail all the benefits. It presents a competitive option for feature phone users seeking an affordable 4G device with an upgraded display and battery capacity. The device has been listed as "JioBharat B1 Series," on the official website, indicating the line-up may expand to more B1 phones in the future.