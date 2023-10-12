OPPO Find N3 series global launch on October 19

By Sanjana Shankar 05:21 pm Oct 12, 202305:21 pm

Find N3 Flip is launching in India today

OPPO has announced that it will launch its Find N3 series globally on October 19. The Find N3 series includes two models, the book-style foldable Find N3 and the flip-style Find N3 Flip. The former is yet to be announced while the latter made its debut in China earlier in August and is launching in India today. The devices will take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 models.

OPPO Find N3 specifications

OPPO Find N3 will have 7.82-inch main and 6.31-inch cover displays, both likely to be AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The bookstyle foldable's triple camera setup may comprise a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto lens. It will house a 4,805mAh battery with 100W charging support. The handset will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 16GB RAM. It should boot Android 13.

OPPO Find N3 Flip features

The OPPO Find N3 Flip sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a secondary 3.26-inch AMOLED display. Powered by the Dimensity 9200 SoC, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support, It also gets a triple camera unit with 50MP, 48MP and 32MP snappers. Up front, it sports a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus Open: A rebranded Find N3

With the Find N3 series' global launch, OPPO is looking to grab a larger piece of the foldable smartphone market. The devices will compete with foldable smartphones from brands like Samsung and Huawei. Interestingly, the OnePlus Open, which is also expected to be unveiled on October 19, is said to be a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N3. Markets like India and the US are expected to receive the OnePlus Open, while other regions may get the Find N3.