WhatsApp will soon let you schedule events within group chats

By Sanjana Shankar 04:43 pm Oct 12, 202304:43 pm

The feature is currently under testing on the beta version

In its latest beta update for Android, WhatsApp is currently testing an exciting new feature that lets users schedule events within group chats. Beta users can create an event with the necessary details, such as the event name, date, timing, and location, directly within a group chat and will be notified of the event. For now, this feature is limited to community group conversations and is still under development.

Streamlining event planning in group chats

The group chat events feature aims to make event planning and coordination a breeze within WhatsApp conversations. This built-in reminder system ensures that all group members are alerted at the specified time, helping everyone stay on top of important events or appointments. The feature is also end-to-end encrypted, so only the people within the group can see the scheduled events.

Enhancing user experience with new features

The feature will be accessible from the 'attach' icon within the message box, which will open a separate window where users can input the required event details. This comes after a recent update, for the beta channel, that allowed users to schedule calls within the app, a handy tool to discuss and coordinate within group chats more effectively. The call scheduling feature was part of the WhatsApp beta update for Android, carrying version 2.23.17.7.

Availability of group chat events feature

Do note, that the group chat events feature is not accessible yet and will be available via a future app update. WhatsApp encourages users to participate in beta testing and provide feedback on new features like the group chat events feature. By joining the Google Play Beta Program, users can access the latest updates and help improve the app's functionality.