PS5 cloud streaming to launch for premium members this month

By Rishabh Raj 03:49 pm Oct 12, 202303:49 pm

Users can also capture screenshots and record up to three-minute-long gameplay clips

Sony is gearing up to launch cloud streaming for its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console later this month, exclusively for PS Plus Premium members. This exciting feature will enable users to stream select Game Catalog titles, like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, without the need to download or purchase the games. Initially rolling out in Japan, Europe, and North America, Sony plans to expand the service to include hundreds of PS5 games in the future.

Check out PlayStation's post

Rollout dates and streaming quality options

The PS5 cloud streaming launch is set for October 17 in Japan, followed by Europe on October 23 and North America on October 30. Gamers can also stream any titles they own digitally without downloading them, including new releases such as God of War Ragnarök and Resident Evil 4. PlayStation will offer four high-quality resolutions to choose from: 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 4K, all with 60fps and SDR or HDR output, subject to users' internet connections.

Additional features and compatibility

Besides the new cloud streaming feature, PS Plus Premium members will continue to enjoy existing perks like Game Trials for new titles, a selection of free games each month, exclusive discounts, and access to online multiplayer and cloud storage. Users can also capture screenshots and record up to three-minute-long gameplay clips that will be saved locally on the PS5's Media Gallery. Sony's choice of wording suggests that streaming may become available on other devices in the future.

The feature is already available in several countries

Sony claims the feature is already available in several countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. Notably, India is not included in the current list and is not even a part of Sony's upcoming phased rollout plan.