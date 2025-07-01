Rishabh Pant among stars set for Delhi Premier League auction

Star Team India batter Rishabh Pant will be part of the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) auction. The tournament is set to be held on July 6 and 7 in New Delhi. Along with Pant, other IPL stars like Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi will also be up for grabs. The DPL is a major domestic T20 tournament that continues to grow in popularity and competitiveness.

Franchise expansion Two new franchises added for upcoming season As many as eight teams will take part in the T20 tournament. The six existing sides are Central Delhi Kings, East Delhi Riders, North Delhi Strikers, Purani Dilli 6, South Delhi Superstarz, and West Delhi Lions. These will be joined by two newly-added teams for the impending edition - The Outer Delhi and The New Delhi. Meanwhile, the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the matches.

League impact 'Celebration of Delhi's cricketing culture' DDCA President Rohan Jaitley emphasized the importance of DPL, saying it is "more than just a tournament." He said, "The Delhi Premier League is more than just a tournament — it is a celebration of the Capital's deep-rooted cricketing culture." He also acknowledged how players like Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi emerged through DPL. The two players fared well in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).