Wiaan Mulder claims 4/50 vs Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Stats
What's the story
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the first Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Mulder, who bowls pace, and bats at number three. picked 4 wickets for 50 runs from 16 overs (2 maidens). His brilliance with the ball helped SA bowl Zimbabwe out for 251. Earlier, SA managed 418/9d.
Bowling
A four-star performance
Mulder got his first wicket in the form of Wesley Madhevere in the 43rd over. He trapped the batter LBW. Next up, he dismissed Prince Masvaure. Notably, Price came on as a concussion sub and scored 7 runs. He edged a length ball to the wicketkeeper. Tafadzwa Tsiga was Mulder's next scalp, reducing Zimbabwe to 201/6. Blessing Muzarabani was his final wicket.
Information
Mulder goes past 200 wickets in First-Class cricket
Playing his 20th Test, Mulder has raced to 35 wickets at 25.22 from 33 innings. Notably, this was his 2nd four-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder has completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket. He owns 201 wickets at 27-plus (4w: 13).