South Africa face Zimbabwe in 1st Test: Preview and stats

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in a two-match Test series with the first encounter set to start from June 28 onward at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Keshav Maharaj leads an inexperienced South African side after Temba Bavuma was ruled out due to injury. South Africa, who won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title, have rested several key players. On the other hand, Zimbabwe last played a one-off Test versus England back in May.

Team composition A look at South Africa's XI for 1st Test The South African squad for the first Test includes three debutants: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, and Codi Yusuf. Wiaan Mulder, who batted at No. 3 in the World Test Championship final, will do so again in this series. The team also includes Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, and Yusuf as part of a fast bowling attack with four seamers. SA XI for 1st Test: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

Squad details Zimbabwe probable XI for the 1st Test For Zimbabwe, Ben Curran and Richard Ngarava are injured. Therefore, some new faces are set to feature. Zimbabwe probable XI: Brian Bennett, Prince Masvaure, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani. They have already played five Tests this year and are scheduled to play six more at home. Despite their busy schedule of matches they haven't been able to turn results in their favor.

Match conditions Pitch report and weather conditions The pitches at Queens's Sports Club are known to be challenging for both batters and bowlers. As per ESPNcricinfo, the average run rate for teams batting first at Queens's Sports Club is 2.93. Meanwhile, teams batting in the 2nd turn owns a run rate of 3. Spinners have been slightly more effective than seamers in recent Tests played here since 2023. The weather is expected to remain fair over the next few weeks but mornings could be chilly with temperatures in single-figures Celsius.

Information H2H record and other details The two sides have met nine times with the Proteas winning 8 games. One match has been drawn. Notably, this series isn't part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. The match is set to start at 1:30pm IST.