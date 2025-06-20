Bavuma ruled out of Zimbabwe Tests, Keshav Maharaj named skipper
What's the story
South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain.
The injury was sustained during the second innings on Day 3 of the recent ICC World Test Championship final match against Australia at Lord's.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that further scans will be conducted to assess the severity of his injury.
Leadership change
No replacement for Bavuma
In Bavuma's absence, Keshav Maharaj will be leading the South African team for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.
The squad announced by CSA earlier this month was a 16-member team. However, with Bavuma's injury, it has been trimmed down to 15 players and no replacement for the regular skipper has been named yet.
Team composition
The South African squad for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe includes five uncapped players: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Dewald Brevis, and Prenelan Subrayen.
The first Test match is scheduled to begin on June 28 while the second one will start on July 6.
Both matches will be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Information
SA squad for Zimbabwe Tests
South Africa squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi (second Test), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf