What's the story

Zimbabwe's 28-year-old pacer Blessing Muzarabani claimed his third Test five-wicket haul in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Notably, his impressive 6/72 stands as his second-best figures in a Test innings and ranks as the second-best by a Zimbabwean against Bangladesh.

Here's a look at all three of the pacer's five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.