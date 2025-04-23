Decoding Blessing Muzarabani's five-wicket hauls in Tests
What's the story
Zimbabwe's 28-year-old pacer Blessing Muzarabani claimed his third Test five-wicket haul in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.
Notably, his impressive 6/72 stands as his second-best figures in a Test innings and ranks as the second-best by a Zimbabwean against Bangladesh.
Here's a look at all three of the pacer's five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
#1
7/58 vs Ireland, Bulawayo (2025)
Muzarabani claimed a career-best 7/58 in the one-off Test against Ireland (2025), his second Test five-fer.
He ripped through Ireland's batting, as they folded for 260 (first innings).
His spell began with early strikes against Peter Moor and Andy Balbirnie, followed by wickets of Harry Tector and Paul Stirling.
He then wrapped up with the dismissal of a well-set Mark Adair and two tailenders.
#2
6/72 vs Bangladesh, Sylhet (2025)
Muzarabani's 6/72 is his third five-wicket haul, coming against Bangladesh in the first innings (first Test).
He started his attack by removing both openers and Mushfiqur Rahim early.
He then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan.
Muzarabani's sixth scalp was Jaker Ali, which saw Bangladesh fold for 255.
Notably, Muzarabani is just the second Zimbabwean bowler with six wickets (innings) against Bangladesh.
#3
6/95 vs Afghanistan, Bulawayo (2025)
Muzarbani's first Test five-wicket haul came in Afghanistan's second innings of the second Test in 2025.
The pacer returned with figures worth 6/92 to dismantle the visitors, who were folded for 363.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Muzarbani struck early by removing Abdul Malik and Riaz Hassan, before adding key wickets of Shahidullah, centurion Rahmat Shah, Ismat Alam, and Rashid Khan to complete a dominant spell.