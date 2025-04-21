A look at youngest players to represent CSK in IPL
Ayush Mhatre, the promising 17-year-old batter, made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 20.
Mhatre donned the iconic yellow jersey at the Wankhede Stadium. He became the youngest player to play for CSK in the IPL.
The Mumbai batter slammed a fine 15-ball 32 in his debut innings.
Have a look at CSK's youngest debutants in the IPL.
#1
Ayush Mhatre: 17y 278d
At 17 years and 278 days, Mhatre is now the youngest-ever player to represent CSK in the IPL, as per Cricbuzz.
Mhatre slammed a counter-attacking 15-ball 32 against MI. His knock was studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes.
CSK had expressed interest in Mhatre before the IPL 2025 auction. He was called up after an injury ruled Ruturaj Gaikwad out of IPL 2025.
#2
Abhinav Mukund: 18y 139d
In Mumbai, Mhatre broke the record of Abhinav Mukund, who featured for CSK in the inaugural IPL edition (2008).
At 18 years and 139 days, Mukund was previously the youngest such player. He played for CSK against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
However, he ended up playing just two more IPL matches, one for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
#3
Ankit Rajpoot: 19y 123d
In 2013, Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot made his debut for CSK in the IPL.
Ankit, aged 19 years and 123 days, played against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.
He played two seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders thereafter, before moving to Punjab Kings. His last IPL season was for the Royals in 2020.
The right-arm seamer has 24 wickets from 29 IPL matches.