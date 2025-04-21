What's the story

Ayush Mhatre, the promising 17-year-old batter, made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 20.

Mhatre donned the iconic yellow jersey at the Wankhede Stadium. He became the youngest player to play for CSK in the IPL.

The Mumbai batter slammed a fine 15-ball 32 in his debut innings.

Have a look at CSK's youngest debutants in the IPL.