IPL 2025: Philip Salt's brilliance helps RCB beat RR
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Philip Salt played a match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansigh Stadium.
The Englishman hammered a 33-ball 65 as RCB chased down 174 on what emerged as a tricky surface.
Although Virat Kohli's resilient half-century powered RCB home, Salt set the tone for them with a counter-attacking knock.
RCB won by nine wickets in 17.3 overs.
Knock
Salt's match-winning knock
While Kohli took his time to read the low-bounce pitch, Salt kept the scoreboard ticking. His exploits meant RCB tallied 65 in the powerplay.
The Englishman upped the scoring rate, having slammed a 28-ball half-century. He fell to Kumar Kartikeya in the ninth over, scoring a 33-ball 65 (5 fours and 6 sixes).
With Salt's dismissal, RCB were 92/1 in 8.4 overs.
Stats
8th IPL fifty from Salt's blade
In Jaipur, Salt raced to his second half-century of IPL 2025. He has a strike-rate of 185.71.
The RCB opener has racked up 208 runs from six matches at an average of 34.66 this season.
Overall, Salt has 861 runs in the tournament. His tally includes eight half-centuries. He averages 34.44 (SR: 177.89).
Salt owns 99 fours and 47 sixes.
Information
Our Player of the Day
Salt is certainly our Player of the Day as he batted RR out of the contest with a blazing knock. On a surface were most batters struggled to operate, Salt launched an early assault, which later made it easy for the Royal Challengers.