What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Philip Salt played a match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansigh Stadium.

The Englishman hammered a 33-ball 65 as RCB chased down 174 on what emerged as a tricky surface.

Although Virat Kohli's resilient half-century powered RCB home, Salt set the tone for them with a counter-attacking knock.

RCB won by nine wickets in 17.3 overs.