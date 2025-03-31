What's the story

Rajasthan Royals's regular skipper Sanju Samson has reached the Board of Control for Cricket in India Center of Excellence (CoE) to seek full clearance for his wicket-keeping duties.

This comes after a right index finger surgery had only given him partial and temporary approval to play in IPL 2025.

All-rounder Riyan Parag led the Royals in the first three games.