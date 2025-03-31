IPL 2025: Sanju Samson seeks BCCI clearance for wicket-keeping role
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's regular skipper Sanju Samson has reached the Board of Control for Cricket in India Center of Excellence (CoE) to seek full clearance for his wicket-keeping duties.
This comes after a right index finger surgery had only given him partial and temporary approval to play in IPL 2025.
All-rounder Riyan Parag led the Royals in the first three games.
Comeback
Recovery and return in full capacity
According to a Cricbuzz report, Samson will be tested by the Sport Science wing at CoE as part of his bid to reclaim full wicket-keeping duties.
If permitted, he will also return as captain.
Since he was partially cleared, Samson featured as an Impact Player in RR's first three games this season, with Parag taking over the captaincy duties.
Stats
Performance as a batter in IPL 2025
In the three matches so far, Samson played as a pure batter.
He scored 66 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 13 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 20 runs against Chennai Super Kings.
During this period, Dhruv Jurel took up wicket-keeping duties for the Royals.
If cleared by BCCI facility at CoE, Samson is expected to resume his glovework and captaincy.
Information
4,500 IPL runs for Samson
During the CSK clash, Samson completed 4,500 runs in the IPL, becoming the 14th player with this feat. The 30-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has now featured in 171 matches. He completed 4,500 runs in his 166th inning (now 4,518).
Season update
RR's IPL 2025 campaign so far
Rajasthan Royals had a steady start to their IPL 2025 campaign, having lost two games before beating the Super Kings in Guwahati.
The Royals will next take on Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on April 5.
RR now have two points with their NRR being -1.112. They leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to take ninth place in the standings.