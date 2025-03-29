What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs on March 28 at Chepauk. This was RCB's second successive win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Notably, this also marked RCB's first victory in Chennai since 2008 and CSK's third-largest defeat by runs in IPL history.

We break down CSK's biggest defeats in this regard.