Decoding CSK's largest defeat margins by runs in IPL
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs on March 28 at Chepauk. This was RCB's second successive win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Notably, this also marked RCB's first victory in Chennai since 2008 and CSK's third-largest defeat by runs in IPL history.
We break down CSK's biggest defeats in this regard.
#1
60 runs vs MI, Wankhede, 2013
CSK's worst IPL defeat in terms of runs came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2013.
MI posted a modest 139/5 at Wankhede, batting first.
MI's bowlers then unleashed havoc, skittling CSK for just 79 runs.
Eight batters fell for single digits as Mitchell Johnson (3/27), Pragyan Ojha (3/11), and Lasith Malinga (2/6) ran riot, sealing a humiliating loss for CSK.
#2
54 runs vs PBKS, Brabourne, 2022
Punjab Kings (PBKS) crushed CSK by 54 runs in IPL 2022, marking Chennai's second-biggest defeat ever.
Liam Livingstone's explosive 60 off 32 and Jitesh Sharma's quickfire 26 powered PBKS to 180/8.
In reply, Shivam Dube's fighting 53 wasn't enough as Rahul Chahar (3/25), Livingstone (2/25), and Vaibhav Arora (2/21) ripped through CSK's lineup, bundling them out for just 126 in 18 overs.
#3
50 runs vs RCB, Chennai, 2025*
As mentioned, RCB trounced CSK by 50 runs, handing them a massive defeat.
After being put to bat, RCB posted 196/7, powered by Rajat Patidar's solid 51 off 32 and Tim David's fiery 22 off 8.
With the ball, Josh Hazlewood's 3/21, along with two-fers from Livingstone and Yash Dayal, dismantled CSK's middle order, restricting them to a disappointing 146/8.