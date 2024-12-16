Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, after a successful stint with KKR, was picked by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 IPL mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player ever.

He is likely to become the first Indian cricketer to captain three different IPL franchises.

In 2024, Iyer clinched four titles across formats, including the IPL, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and Irani Cup.

Shreyas Iyer led Mumbai to the 2024/25 SMAT title

Shreyas Iyer becomes first cricketer to attain this unique feat

By Parth Dhall 01:37 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has scripted history by becoming the first player to win both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Indian Premier League titles as captain in a calendar year. He led Mumbai to a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in the 2024/25 SMAT final on December 15. Earlier this year, Iyer had also guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title, which came after a decade.

Iyer's performance in SMAT 2024 and IPL leadership

Iyer ended the SMAT 2024 tournament as the fourth-highest run-scorer, scoring 345 runs in nine matches at a phenomenal average of 49.28, including a century. Despite his successful run with KKR, Iyer was released just a season after leading them to a title. He was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 IPL mega auction, becoming the second-most expensive player ever.

Iyer's potential captaincy at PBKS and IPL records

While we are still awaiting an official confirmation, Iyer is likely to be appointed as PBKS captain. This would make him the first Indian cricketer to be the permanent captain of three different IPL franchises. Iyer is also the only player to have led multiple teams to IPL finals. Before joining the Knight Riders, he was a part of Delhi Capitals's steup. In 2020, the Capitals reached their first-ever IPL final under the leadership of Iyer.

Four titles for Iyer in 2024

Iyer has won as many as four titles across formats in 2024. Besides winning the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he also won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup with Mumbai.