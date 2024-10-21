Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Mumbai triumphed over Maharashtra by 9 wickets, thanks to stellar performances from Mohit Avasthi, Shams Mulani, and Ayush Mhatre.

Shreyas Iyer scored a century in the game (Image source: X/@BCCI)

2024-25 Ranji Trophy: Mumbai beat Maharashtra by 9 wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:24 am Oct 21, 202411:24 am

What's the story The defending champions Mumbai registered an outright nine-wicket win in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Maharashtra. Despite centuries from Maharashtra's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batsman Ankit Bawne, Mumbai secured a comfortable victory. Openers Prithvi Shaw (39*) and Hardik Tamore (21*) helped their side accomplish the 74-run target on Day 4 morning. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Ayush Mhatre smoked centuries for Mumbai.

How did the game pan out?

Mohit Avasthi and Shams Mulani took three wickets each as Maharashtra were folded for 126 while batting first. Mhatre and Iyer slammed tons as Mumbai responded with a massive score of 441. Hitesh Walunj took six wickets. Gaikwad and Bawne slammed valiant tons as Maharashtra's second Innings saw them finish at 388/10. However, Mumbai chased down the 74-run target without breaking a sweat.

Iyer

Iyer surpasses 6,000 runs in FC cricket

Iyer scored a brilliant 190-ball 142 in Mumbai's first innings. With this century, Iyer also surpassed 6,000 runs (now 6,055) in First-Class cricket. He came to this contest with 5,913 runs under his belt at 46.92. The right-handed batter hammered his 14th FC century. He also owns 33 fifties. Notably, 811 of his runs have come for India in Test cricket.

Walunj

Six-fer for Hitesh Walunj

Left-arm psinner Hitesh Walunj was the pick of the bowlers in Mumbai's first innings. He claimed 6 wickets for Maharashtra, giving away 134 runs in 34.1 overs. With this, he also raced past 50 FC wickets (now 51) as he averages under 22. This was his fifth fifer across nine FC matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information

Marathon knock from Ayush Mhatre

Playing just his third FC match, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre showcased remarkable character as he scored a 323-ball 176 in Mumbai's first innings. This was his maiden hundred and a second 50-plus score in red-ball cricket.

Gaikwad

Gaikwad's quickfire ton

Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad made a fiery 171-ball 145 in the third innings. The batter smashed his seventh century in FC cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In 35 matches, the Maharashtra batter has raced to 2,513 runs in red-ball cricket. He carries an average of over 43. Gaikwad is yet to feature in Test cricket.

Knocks

Fine knocks from Dhas and Bawne as well

Opener Sachin Dhas also made a resilient 98 off 208 balls in the third innings. This was his third FC match and a maiden 50-plus score. Maharashtra's second innings was also powered by another centurion Ankit Bawne. He made 101 off 152 balls. With this knock, he also raced past 8,000 (now 8,007) as he averages 51-plus. This was his 24th century (50s: 40).