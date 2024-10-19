Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the death of legendary spinner Shane Warne, Australian cricketer Lyon feels a heightened responsibility to champion spin bowling.

Influenced by his father and inspired by Warne's legacy, Lyon aims to inspire future generations of spinners.

Lyon aims to keep spin bowling 'cool' post Warne's demise

What's the story Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has vowed to keep spin bowling "cool" after the shocking demise of Shane Warne. The 36-year-old off-spinner is set to become one of Australia's top two wicket-takers this season, with seven Tests against India and Sri Lanka lined up. He has no plans of retiring anytime soon, and is even contemplating playing till nearly 40, maybe even featuring in the 2027 Ashes series in England.

Legacy

Lyon feels responsible for promoting spin bowling

Lyon hasn't thought about the legacy he will leave for future spinners or his possible successor in the Test team. But since Warne's death in 2022, he feels a greater responsibility to advocate for spin bowling. Warne had revived this form of cricket in the 1990s and motivated a new generation of bowlers. "I do see the responsibility of flying the flag for the spinners around the country, there is no hiding behind that," Lyon said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Influence

Lyon's father influenced his perspective on promoting spin

Lyon's father was instrumental in instilling the importance of promoting spin after Warne's death. "Just having that conversation and understanding we're role models in so many different ways to so many different people around the world," he said. "And if we can do our little bit to hopefully make people better cricketers or people, we're doing our job."

Future prospects

Lyon's upcoming challenges and potential partners

In the Sheffield Shield this week, Lyon will take on Victoria's Todd Murphy. Matthew Kuhnemann is another possible partner for him in Sri Lanka. He has also lauded leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, after playing Shield with him for NSW last week and seeing his plan against Travis Head. "What he can offer for New South Wales and Australia going forward is going to be nothing but amazing," Lyon said about Sangha.

Numbers

Lyon is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests

Lyon is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests after Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). Lyon owns a total of 530 scalps from 129 games at 30.28. He has managed 24 four-wicket and five-wicket hauls respectively. The ace spinner will look to make things count in the five-Test series versus India, starting November 2024. With Sri Lanka away in January-February, Lyon can eclipse McGrath to become Australia's 2nd-highest wicket-taker.