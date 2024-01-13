List of milestones Ravichandran Ashwin can accomplish in England Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:11 pm Jan 13, 202412:11 pm

Ashwin can get to 500 Test wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

Eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin as India host England in a five-match home Test series, starting on January 25. The veteran off-spinner has been nothing but a menace at home. Ashwin also boasts an impressive record against England and would be raring to enhance his numbers even further. Here is the list of milestones Ashwin can accomplish in the upcoming series.

500 Test wickets loading for Ashwin

Ashwin is 10 short of becoming the second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) to complete 500 Test wickets. Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Nathan Lyon (509) are the only off-spinners with this feat. Meanwhile, Ashwin averages a stellar 23.69 in Tests as his strike rate in the format reads 51.48. Overall, the Indian would become the ninth bowler to complete 500 Test scalps.

Most Test wickets for India versus England

Ashwin needs just eight scalps to become India's highest wicket-taker against England in Tests. His current tally stands at 88 scalps in 19 Tests at 28.59. Only Kumble (92) and BS Chandrasekhar (95) have returned with more Test wickets against England among Indian bowlers. Ashwin's tally of six five-wicket hauls against England is the most for an Indian.

Second bowler to get this feat

Ashwin can also become the second bowler after James Anderson (139) to complete 100 wickets in India-England Tests. The former is 12 short of the milestone. Australia (114) are the only team to date against which Ashwin has completed a century of Test wickets. 74 of Ashwin's wickets against England have come at home. No other Indian boasts more wickets in this regard.

350 wickets at home

Ashwin needs 13 scalps to complete 350 Test wickets at home. He can become the second bowler to complete 350 wickets in India after Kumble (350). Ashwin can also displace the latter to become India's highest wicket-taker at home. He can also become the second bowler after Kumble (895) to deliver 600 maiden overs (Tests) in India. Ashwin is 12 short of the milestone.

Most fifers for India in Tests

Ashwin needs a couple of five-wicket hauls to become the Indian with the most Test fifers. He needs to surpass Kumble (35) in this regard. Meanwhile, Ashwin can also go past Australia's Shane Warne (37) to become the bowler with the second-most Test fifers. Muralitharan, who leads this chart with 67 fifers, is unlikely to be displaced at the top.

1,000 Test runs against England

Ashwin needs just 30 runs to complete 1,000 runs against England. He averages 37.30 against them. The 37-year-old hence could become just the fourth-all-rounder to complete the Test double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets against England. He would join West Indies's Garfield Sobers, and Australian duo of Monty Noble and George Giffen in this regard.

100 Tests loading for Ashwin

Meanwhile, Ashwin will complete 100 Test match appearances for India if he features in all five Tests. The offie can become just the second bowler after Muralitharan (593) to boast 500 or more wickets after playing 100 Tests. Overall, Ashwin would become the 14th player to complete a century of Test matches in the Indian jersey.