Australia beat India in 3rd WT20I, win series 2-1: Stats

By Parth Dhall 11:02 pm Jan 09, 202411:02 pm

Australia chased down 148 in 18.4 overs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia won the three-match WT20I series 2-1 after beating India in the decider at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The Women in Yellow comfortably chased down 148, the highest total of the series. Knocks from Alyssa Healy (55) and Beth Mooney (52*) powered Australia to win. Earlier, Richa Ghosh played a power-packed hand after India were reduced to 99/5.

Australia chase 148 in 18.4 overs

India were 51/1 in the first six overs after Australia invited them to bat. They lost four more wickets before the 100-run mark. Despite all odds, Ghosh attacked the bowlers and took India past 120. Ghosh smacked 2 fours and 3 sixes as India reached 147/6. Healy and Mooney made Australia's chase one-sided. Pooja Vastrakar's two quick strikes helped India, but Australia got home.

A captain's knock from Healy

Healy led Australia from the front in the chase. She added 85 runs along with Mooney for the opening wicket. While Mooney played second fiddle early on, Healy went after the Indian bowlers. The latter ended up smashing 55 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. It was her 16th half-century in WT20Is.

Mooney slams her 20th WT20I fifty

Mooney assisted Healy in the 85-run opening stand during the chase. While the Australian skipper counter-attacked, Mooney firmly held her end. Mooney returned unbeaten on 52 off 45 balls (5 fours). The left-handed batter scored her 20th half-century in the format. She hit the winning runs in the penultimate over in the form of a boundary.

Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is

Megan Schutt took a solitary wicket for 36 runs in four overs. Australia's premier pacer took only one wicket in the three-match WT20I series. Notably, Schutt has gone past Nida Dar to become the highest wicket-taker in WT20Is. The former broke a tie and now has 131 wickets from 105 matches at just over 17. Nida is behind Schutt with 130 wickets.

Highest total in the series

India's 147/6 (3rd WT20I) became the highest score of the ongoing three-WT20I series. The hosts chased down 145 in the series opener, while the second game saw Australia chase 131. However, Australia's chase (149/3) in the decider brought them in front.

Harmanpreet's poor run with the bat

The poor run of Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with the bat continues. She fell for a 6-ball 3 to Annabel Sutherland, who knocked over the format. Harmanpreet tallied just 26 runs from six innings at a forgettable average of 4.3 in the Australia series, which comprised one WTest, three WODIs, and as many WT20Is. She could not score in double digits throughout the series.

Joint-most WT20I wickets for India at home

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was once again among the wickets. However, she took only one wicket for 32 runs in four overs. The star spinner gave India their first breakthrough in the form of Healy. With this, Deepti has become India's joint-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is at home, with Poonam Yadav. The duo owns 30 wickets each in this regard.

Sutherland: Player of the Match

Australia's right-arm pacer Sutherland was adjudged the Player of the Match for her economical spell. She picked up two wickets and conceded just 12 runs in four overs. Sutherland was the most economical bowler of the match. The seamer choked India in the middle overs, dismissing Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet in back-to-back overs.

A forgettable series defeat

This is the first instance of India Women losing a three-T20I series after winning the opener. Notably, India are yet to beat Australia in a WT20I series since 2016. They haven't beaten Australia in a home WT20I series.