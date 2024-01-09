Harmanpreet Kaur averaged 4.3 in Australia series (across formats): Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur averaged 4.3 in Australia series (across formats): Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:53 pm Jan 09, 202409:53 pm

Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 3 in the 3rd WT20I

The poor run of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur with the bat continues. She fell for a 6-ball 3 in the 3rd and final WT20I against Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Notably, Harmanpreet couldn't score in double figures throughout the Australia series at home, which comprised one WTest, three WODIs, and as many WT20Is.

2/4

Her run in the Australia series

Although India claimed a historic WTest win over Australia at Wankhede, Harmanpreet recorded a two-ball duck in the only innings (1st) she batted. The Indian captain then recorded scores of 9, 5, and 3 in the three WODIs. Harmanpreet didn't bat in the WT20I series opener. She scored 6 and 3 in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is, respectively.

3/4

Forgettable numbers for Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet tallied just 26 runs from six innings at a forgettable average of 4.3 in the Australia series at home. As mentioned she could not score in double digits throughout the series.

4/4

India's highest run-scorer in WT20Is

Harmanpreet is currently India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is. As of now, she has slammed 3,204 runs from 161 matches at an average of 27.62. The tally includes one century and 11 fifties. Harmanpreet has a healthy strike rate of 121.53 in WT20Is. Smriti Mandhana is the only other Indian woman with over 3,000 runs in the format.