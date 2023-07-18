ICC Rankings: Mooney, Sciver-Brunt move up; Harmanpreet Kaur plunges

Sports

ICC Rankings: Mooney, Sciver-Brunt move up; Harmanpreet Kaur plunges

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023 | 08:30 pm 3 min read

Mooney regained her top spot among batters in WODI rankings (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia veteran batter Beth Mooney has regained her spot at the top in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings. Mooney has dethroned SL's Chamari Athapaththu who held the position for only two weeks. The Australian scored crucial runs in both the WODIs against England, which helped her reclaim the top spot. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has lost a couple of spots. Here's more.

Mooney reclaims the top spot among batters

Mooney has been in good touch in the ongoing WODI series against England. She slammed an 81* in the first match and followed it up with a decent 33 in the second match, which they won. Courtesy of their win in Southampton, the Australian women have regained the Ashes. Mooney with 769 ranking points has leapfrogged Athapaththu, who has amassed 758 ranking points.

Sciver-Brunt's century powers her to the top spot among all-rounders

Nat Sciver-Brunt nearly took the match away from Australia in Southampton as she slammed a 111* from 99 balls. However, it went in vain as Australia bagged the win by three runs. Sciver-Brunt gained valuable points and she has taken the second spot among batters, overtaking Athapaththu. Among all-rounders, Sciver-Brunt moves to the top spot, as she scalped two wickets against Australia in Bristol.

Harmanpreet slips two spots to number eight among batters

It has not been an easy month for Harmanpreet as despite doing her best, India Women have not played to their potential. India won the WT20I series against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet won the Player of the series. But she could only manage five runs in the first WODI, which they lost. Therefore she has slipped down to number eight among batters in WODIs.

Ashleigh Gardner's career-best rankings

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who won the ICC Player-of-the-Month award, for her fantastic performance at the One-off Ashes Test, has done well in WODIs as well. She amassed 54 runs in the first two matches against England and scalped six wickets. This has allowed Gardner to reach career-best rankings. She is now up to number eight among bowlers and number five among all-rounders.

Deepti drops down among all-rounders, holds her own among bowlers

Deepti Sharma hasn't delivered with the bat in the ongoing series against Bangladesh. She has been decent with the ball, having bowled brilliantly in the second WT20I, where India defended a low total. Deepti finished with 1/26 with the ball and scored a 20 in the first WODI. She dropped down a spot among all-rounders to number seven, while she remains third among bowlers.

Smriti Mandhana has jumped up a spot

Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has not had her best time in Bangladesh. She could only manage a 12-ball 11 in the first WODI against the hosts. Due to movement in the rankings, Mandhana has moved up a spot to number six among batters.

Share this timeline