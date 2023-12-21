One-off WTest: Australia bowled out for 219; Indian batters shine

1/7

Sports 2 min read

One-off WTest: Australia bowled out for 219; Indian batters shine

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm Dec 21, 202306:01 pm

Smriti Mandhana returned unbeaten on 43 at stumps (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India bowled out Australia for 219 on Day 1 of the one-off Women's Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Pooja Vastrakar, the pick of India's bowlers recorded a four-wicket haul, while Sneh Rana took three wickets. Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney played crucial knocks for Australia. India (98/1) lost only Shafali Varma before stumps, with Smriti Mandhana and Rana returning unbeaten.

2/7

Vastrakar takes four wickets for 53 runs

Australia were reduced to 7/2, batting first. While Phoebe Litchfield departed with an unfortunate run-out, Vastrakar knocked over the experienced Ellyse Perry. Mooney, who took Australia Women past 100, fell to Vastrakar in the 29th over. In the second session, the Indian bowler dismissed Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner in back-to-back overs. Vastrakar conceded 53 runs in 16 overs, including two maidens.

3/7

Maiden WTest four-fer for Vastrakar

Vastrakar, India Women's mainstay seamer across formats, made her Test debut in 2021 against England Women. As of now, she has taken 14 wickets from four matches at an incredible average of 17.69. Against Australia, Vastrakar recorded her maiden WTest four-fer.

4/7

McGrath slams her third WTest fifty

McGrath came to the middle after Australia lost both Litchfield and Perry within the first two overs, with just seven runs on the board. McGrath then added 80 runs with opener Mooney, who departed for 40. The former was dismissed before Mooney for 50 off 56 balls (8 fours). McGrath, the only Aussie batter to score a fifty, slammed her third WTest half-century.

5/7

Fastest Test fifty by an Australian woman

McGrath reached her half-century off 52 deliveries, the fastest by an Australian in WTests. Overall, this is the fifth-highest half-century by a woman in Test cricket. She has raced to 273 runs from five WTests at 39.00.

6/7

India were off to a flier

Shafali and Mandhana got India Women off to a flier. The hosts touched the 50-run mark in the eighth over. Both Shafali and Mandhana continued to deal in boundaries. In the 17th over, the former fell to Jess Jonassen. She smashed eight fours in her 59-ball 40. As mentioned, Mandhana (43) and Rana (4) returned unbeaten at stumps. The former has struck eight boundaries.

7/7

Second-highest opening stand for India in a home WTest

Shafali and Mandhana now have the second-highest opening partnership for India Women in a home Test. They are only behind Sandhya Agarwal and Gargi Banerjee, who shared a 153-run opening stand against Australia Women in 1984 in Mumbai.