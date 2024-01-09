Alyssa Healy smashes half-century in her 150th WT20I: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Alyssa Healy smashes half-century in her 150th WT20I: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:54 pm Jan 09, 202411:54 pm

Alyssa Healy slammed her 16th WT20I fifty

Alyssa Healy made her 150th WT20I memorable as she guided Australia to a one-sided win in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Yellow comfortably chased down 148, the highest total of the series. Knocks from Healy (55) and Beth Mooney (52*) powered Australia. Healy, who smashed a match-winning fifty, was adjudged the Player of the Series. Here are the key stats.

2/5

A captain's knock from Healy

Healy led Australia from the front in the chase. She added 85 runs along with Mooney for the opening wicket. While Mooney played second fiddle early on, Healy went after the Indian bowlers. The latter ended up smashing 55 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 1 six. It was her 16th half-century in WT20Is.

3/5

First Australian woman with 150 WT20I appearances

As mentioned, Healy appeared in her 150th WT20I. She has become the first Australian woman to reach this mark. Only three other women have featured in 150 or more T20Is - Harmanpreet Kaur, Suzie Bates, and Danni Wyatt.

4/5

Healy races to 2,700 WT20I runs

Healy, who made her WT20I debut in 2011, has been Australia's mainstay batter in the top order. She now has the added responsibility of leading the Aussies. During the 3rd WT20I, Healy became only the second Australian batter with over 2,700 runs in the format. She is only behind Meg Lanning (3,405) in terms of WT20I runs among the Aussies.

5/5

A look at the match summary

India were 51/1 in the first six overs after Australia invited them to bat. They lost four more wickets before the 100-run mark. Despite all odds, Ghosh attacked the bowlers and took India past 120. Ghosh smacked 2 fours and 3 sixes as India reached 147/6. Healy and Mooney made Australia's chase one-sided. Pooja Vastrakar's two quick strikes helped India, but Australia got home.