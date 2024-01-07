PCB may take action against spinner Abrar Ahmed: Here's why

PCB may take action against spinner Abrar Ahmed: Here's why

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:43 pm Jan 07, 202402:43 pm

Ahmed missed the Test series against Australia (Source: X/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may reprimand leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for not following instructions of the medical panel. Abrar missed the recently concluded away Test series against Australia due to a knee injury. As he has not recovered yet, the leggie has also been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Abrar's absence hurt Pakistan as they lost 3-0 to Australia. According to Sportstar, he did not follow the instructions of the medical panel to rehabilitate from a suspected nerve-related problem. The medical panel had submitted a report to the PCB chairman, outlining the carelessness shown by Abrar in his rehabilitation. The PCB is contemplating to reprimand the 25-year-old for the same.

Abrar travels back to Pakistan

Abrar has been sent home due to a suspected sciatica problem. Sciatica is nerve pain which occurs due to irritation of the sciatic nerve which is placed in the lower body. "Abrar has been sent home to the national cricket academy where his rehabilitation process is now monitored on a daily basis. He is also staying now at the academy," a PCB official said.

Fifer on Test debut

Abrar burst onto the scenes with a seven-wicket haul on his Test debut against England in December 2022. He dismissed England's top-seven batters to return with 7/114 in his maiden Test innings. The leggie scalped four wickets in England's second innings as well. So far, he owns 38 scalps across six Tests at 31.08. The tally includes two fifers.

His numbers in white-ball cricket

As Abrar was selected in Pakistan's squad for NZ T20Is, he seems in the team's plans for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Though he is yet to play a white-ball game in Pakistan colors, he owns 17 List A scalps at 25.70. In T20 cricket, the 25-year-old has scalped 22 wickets at 27.04.