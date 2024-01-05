Ranji Trophy, Vasuki Koushik claims 7/41 against Punjab: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Ranji Trophy, Vasuki Koushik claims 7/41 against Punjab: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:07 pm Jan 05, 202402:07 pm

Vasuki Koushik claimed career-best figures against Punjab to start Ranji Trophy 2024 season

Karnataka speedster Vasuki Koushik started his Ranji Trophy 2024 campaign with a bang as he displayed exceptional bowling prowess against Punjab on Day 1 in Alur. Koushik claimed his second fifer in First-Class cricket with an exhibition of seam bowling. He scalped his career-best FC figures of 7/41. Courtesy of his heroics, Punjab were bundled out for 152 in the first innings. Here's more.

2/5

A sensational spell from Koushik

Koushik was handed the new ball by captain Mayank Agarwal and he didn't disappoint. He caught the edge of Prabhsimran Singh before removing Naman Dhir. A few overs later, he castled the dangerous Abhishek Sharma before sending Mandeep Singh back into the hut. Koushik completed his fifer by scalping Gitansh Khera's wicket. He returned to outfox Nehal Wadhera and Siddharth Kaul.

3/5

Koushik is closing in on 50 First-Class wickets

Koushik is a late bloomer as he made his First-Class debut for Karnataka in 2019. However, he has cemented his place in the starting lineup since the last Ranji Trophy season. He has claimed 49 wickets in 10 FC matches at an average slightly above 15. He owns four four-wicket hauls besides two five-wicket in this format.

4/5

He claimed 24 wickets in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season

Koushik was Karnataka's third-most successful seamer in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy as he claimed 24 wickets in only five matches, including his previous best of 6/54 against Kerala. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Kaverappa both finished with 31 and 30 wickets respectively in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

5/5

A look at the Punjab innings

Batting first, Punjab faced a major setback when they lost Prabhsimran Singh early on. Since then, they kept losing wickets as Koushik was simply unplayable. They were reduced to 4/37 when Wadhera and Khera stitched a 52-run partnership. Nehal Wadhera showed some application for his gutsy 79-ball 44 as Punjab were bowled out for 152. Koushik (7/41) and Vyshak (2/35) starred for Karnataka.