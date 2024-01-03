Decoding the highest WODI partnerships against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:26 am Jan 03, 202409:26 am

Phoebe Litchfield scored a hundred in the WODI series decider (Source: X/@ICC)

Team Australia thrashed India in the third and final WODI on Tuesday (January 2) to claim a 3-0 whitewash. The Aussies were dominant from the word go as their openers recorded the highest-ever partnership against India in WODIs. The young Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy added 189 runs before the latter departed. Here we decode the top five partnerships against India in WODIs.

Emerson, Kennare take the fifth place

Four of the five spots on this list are occupied by Aussie pairs. At number five, we have Denise Emerson and Jill Kennare, who troubled India in the 1982 Auckland ODI. The duo played with great intent and added 167 runs for the second wicket. While Emerson was out for 77, Kennare (98) missed out on a ton. Australia, however, won by 153 runs.

Proteas pair next on the list

The Lucknow track seemed troublesome for batters as India could only compile 177/9 (40 overs) while batting first in the 2021 match against South Africa. However, SA's openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt enjoyed a gala time while chasing as they added 169 runs. While Lee returned unbeaten on 83 off 122 balls, Wolvaardt made a 110-ball 80. SA won by eight wickets.

When Perry and Blackwell tormented India

It was the 2016 Canberra WODI between India and Australia and the home team was 63/2 while batting first. Ellyse Perry was joined by Alex Blackwell in the middle and since then it was one-way traffic. While the latter was dominant, Perry played the second fiddle. They added 180 runs with Perry and Blackwell scoring 90 and 114, apiece. Australia won by 101 runs.

Lanning and Blackwell also added 180 runs against India

Blackwell features again on this list as she and Meg Lanning added 180 runs for the third wicket against India in the 2012 Mumbai ODI. Lanning was aggressive from the outset as the Aussie skipper slammed a ferocious hundred (128 off 104 balls). Blackwell played the second fiddle this time as she managed 81 off 105 balls. Australia eventually won by 221 runs.

Litchfield, Healy punish the Indian bowlers

Litchfield and Healy tormented the Indian bowling attack after Australia Women elected to bat in Mumbai. Together, the duo took the Aussies to 100 in the 16th over. By 24 overs, Australia Women had touched the 150-run mark. While Healy departed for an 85-ball 82, Litchfield went on to slam 119 off 125 balls. Australia won the contest by 190 runs.