January transfer window: Premier League players who could seek moves

January transfer window: Premier League players who could seek moves

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 02:29 am Jan 03, 2024

Jadon Sancho is linked with a move to join Borussia Dortmund (Photo credit: X/@Sanchooo10)

The January transfer window allows the clubs and the players to re-evaluate their situation in the ongoing season. While Premier League teams look to reinforce players to plug their weaknesses, players look to resurrect their careers by moving to another team. Players like Jadon Sancho, Kalvin Phillips, and Ivan Toney are in line to change loyalties. We decode key players who could move away.

Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United

Jadon Sancho understands that his future lies away from Old Trafford and a move during the January window is imminent. The England international is an outcast this season following a fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. Former club Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Sancho and United. As per Fabrizio Romano, discussions on a loan fee and player's wages are being done.

Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips will move away

Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United for a whopping £45m in 2022. However, he has failed to cement his place in the starting 11 and has only made four appearances this season in the Premier League. The English midfielder is linked with clubs like Newcastle United and Juventus and a move in January is on the cards.

Brentford's Ivan Toney is linked with multiple Premier League teams

Brentford marksman Ivan Toney has an exceptional record in the Premier League; therefore, many teams have him on their wishlist. The England striker is serving his eight-month ban from football for breaching the Football Association's betting rules. Toney has amassed 32 goals in 68 Premier League appearances. He scored 20 goals last season. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are linked with Toney.

Conor Gallagher may leave Stamford Bridge in January

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher may leave Chelsea this January as the Blues look to balance their books. Gallagher has been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season. He has also captained Chelsea on multiple occasions. Notably, the midfielder has been one of the top performers for Chelsea this season. As per reports, Tottenham are linked with Gallagher, who is available for £50m price tag.

Anthony Martial's time is running out

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's time finally seems to be coming to an end. His contract is up in the summer and United are not planning on triggering a one-year option to extend his stay. United would be keen to offload him in January and maybe get some return. Saudi Arabia could be the best route out of Old Trafford for the Frenchman.