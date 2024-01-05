Ranji Trophy 2024: Tilak Varma slams his second First-Class century

Tilak Varma hammers his second First-Class ton on his maiden captaincy assignment for Hyderabad (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma started his 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign with an authoritative century against Nagaland on Day 1 at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium. Notably, this is Varma's second First-Class century as he reached the milestone in 112 deliveries. He hammered four maximums and six boundaries to reach the triple-figure mark. Varma's century powered Hyderabad's total to 474/5d in the first innings.

A look at Varma's First-Class numbers

Varma made his First-Class debut for Hyderabad in December 2018. However the 21-year-old, recently made his presence felt and was elected as captain for this season. Overall, he has amassed 673 runs in 11 First-Class matches at an average above 38. Besides two centuries, he has also smashed three fifties in this format. Varma made his ODI and T20I debut for India in 2023.