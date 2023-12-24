A look at Rohit Sharma's record-breaking run in 2023 (ODIs)

1/10

Sports 3 min read

A look at Rohit Sharma's record-breaking run in 2023 (ODIs)

By Parth Dhall 05:19 pm Dec 24, 202305:19 pm

Rohit Sharma smashed over 1,200 ODI runs in 2023

Indian captain Rohit Sharma shut his critics by scoring a plethora of runs in ODI cricket in 2023. He gave the Men in Blue some flying starts with the bat by showing his attacking instincts. His first-powerplay exploits helped India dominate their oppositions in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Although India lost the high-voltage final, Rohit's run with the bat grabbed the eyeballs.

2/10

Third-most ODI runs in 2023

Rohit finished as the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2023, only behind Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. The Indian skipper racked up 1,255 runs from 25 matches at an incredible average of 52.29. The tally includes a healthy strike rate of 117.07. Rohit smashed 11 fifty-plus scores, comprising two tons, in this period. He also hammered a staggering 67 ODI sixes this year.

3/10

Second-most runs in WC 2023

Rohit's sublime form with the bat made a massive difference. He finished as the second-highest run-scorer, having slammed 597 runs from 11 matches at 54.27. The tally includes a ton and three fifties. Rohit was only behind his compatriot Kohli in terms of runs (765). The former was instrumental to India's batting success as he struck at 125.94.

4/10

Most runs by a captain in a WC

Rohit now has the most runs by a captain in an ODI World Cup edition. He broke the record of Kane Williamson, who slammed 578 runs at an average of 82.57 in the 2019 competition.

5/10

Second-highest strike rate

Rohit's strike rate of 125.95 is the second-highest among batters with 450-plus runs in a WC edition. Only AB de Villiers (144.31 in 2015) is ahead of him in this regard. Rohit, who scored 40 or more in nine of the 11 games, recorded three fifties and a hundred. In the final, he made a 31-ball 47 before falling to Glenn Maxwell.

6/10

Most World Cup tons

Rohit smashed a blistering century in India's second match against Afghanistan in Delhi. Chasing 273, Rohit made a fiery start and raced to his century off 63 balls. He smashed an 84-ball 131. With his seventh World Cup ton, Rohit has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of six centuries. Rohit now has the most WC tons (7), with David Warner (6) later joining Tendulkar.

7/10

Fastest to 1,000 WC runs

During the innings, Rohit also became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 runs in the World Cup. He took just 19 innings for it, having equaled Australia's Warner. The duo now tops this list. Warner accomplished the milestone in Australia's opening WC match against India. Tendulkar was the previous fastest Indian to 1,000 WC runs (20 innings).

8/10

Most sixes in international cricket

Rohit broke another record in his whirlwind knock against Afghanistan. He now has the most sixes in international cricket. Rohit went past West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has 553 maximums. With his third six, Rohit touched the 554-maximum mark. Notably, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (476) is the only other batter than Rohit and Gayle with 400 or more sixes across formats.

9/10

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year

Rohit went on to smash 67 ODI sixes in 2023. He broke the record of South Africa's de Villiers, who hammered 58 ODI maximums in 2015. Rohit is now the only batter with over 60 ODI sixes in a calendar year.

10/10

401 runs in the first powerplay

Of the 597 runs Rohit scored in the tournament, 401 came in the first powerplay (1-10). He went after the bowlers from the outset and made maximum utilization of the field restrictions. No other batter even managed 270 runs in this phase. Rohit struck as many as 24 maximums in the first 10 overs as his strike rate in this phase was 135.01.