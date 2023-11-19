ICC World Cup 2023: Here's the list of award winners

ICC World Cup 2023: Here's the list of award winners

By Parth Dhall 10:39 pm Nov 19, 2023

Travis Head was the Player of the Match (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia claimed a record-extending sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title after beating India in the final in Ahmedabad. They successfully chased down 241, with Travis Head slamming a historic century. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. On the other hand, Virat Kohli received a consolation prize after being adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Here's the full list of award winners.

Travis Head: Player of the Final

As mentioned, Australian opener Head has been adjudged the Man of the Match. Australia lost David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith for just 47 runs in a crucial run-chase. Head, who survived a pivotal opening spell, launched his counter-attack. He took the Aussies past 200 with Labuschagne. Head raced to his ton off 95 balls. He smashed a 120-ball 137.

Third Australian with a ton in WC finals

Head has become the third Australian with a ton in World Cup finals. Former batter Adam Gilchrist smashed 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 WC final, while Ricky Ponting hammered an unbeaten 140 against India in 2003. Overall, Head has become the seventh batter with this feat. Aravinda de Silva, Mahela Jayawardene, and Clive Lloyd are the others.

PoM in semi-final and final

As per Cricbuzz, Head has become the fourth man to be named the Player of the Match in the semi-final (62 vs SA) and final of a World Cup. Mohinder Amarnath (1983), Aravinda de Silva (1996), and Shane Warne (1999) are the others.

Virat Kohli: Player of the Tournament

Kohli, who broke a flurry of records in the tournament, won the player-of-the-tournament award. He finished as the leading run-scorer of World Cup 2023, having smashed 765 runs from 11 matches at 95.62. The tally included three tons. In the semi-final, Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a WC edition. The former also slammed a record-breaking 50th ODI ton.

Player of the Tournament in ODI World Cups

Player of the Tournament in ODI World Cups - 1992: Martin Crowe, 1996: Sanath Jayasuriya, 1999: Lance Klusener, 2003: Tendulkar, 2007: Glenn McGrath, 2011: Yuvraj Singh, 2015: Mitchell Starc, 2019: Kane Williamson, and 2023: Kohli.

Sixth World Cup title for Australia

Australia won a record-extending sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title. They earlier won the tournament in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. While Australia had qualified for their eighth World Cup final, no other has made it to the summit clash even five times. India and England share the second place, having qualified four times apiece.

10 wins on the trot

Although Australia saved their best for the final, India turned out to be the best team of World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue won 10 matches on the trot, including their opening win against Australia. India defeated each of their opponents, claiming convincing wins. They became the first side to win nine successive round-robin encounters in a World Cup edition.