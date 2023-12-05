2nd ODI: Can England stage a comeback against West Indies?

Harry Brook slammed a fine fifty against West Indies in the first ODI (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England will be looking to bounce back in the second ODI against West Indies in Antigua on December 6. The hosts triumphed over England in the first ODI by four wickets and have taken a 1-0 lead. Now, it is up to Jos Buttler's men to retaliate and level the series. Whereas, WI will look to wrap up the series with another win.

A look at the head-to-head record

England and West Indies have featured in 103 ODIs, with the Three Lions holding an advantage. England have registered 52 wins, while the Windies prevailed in 45 matches. Six matches have ended without any result. The last series between the two teams ended in a draw. West Indies last won an ODI series against England back in 2007.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 2nd ODI between WI and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The surface has a bit of everything that keeps the batters and the bowlers in the game. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST. There is no live telecast in India, but fans can watch the match on the Fancode application and website.

Bowling still a major concern for England

WI were brilliant in the first ODI as their batters, especially Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, and Romario Shepherd delivered when it mattered to chase down a tricky total. However, English bowlers lacked that cutting edge. The likes of Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, and Gus Atkinson need to up their game in the second match. Rehan Ahmed had a decent outing.

Here are the Probable XIs

West Indies Probable XI: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, and Oshane Thomas. England Probable XI: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jose Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson.

A look at the key players

Hope has compiled 436 runs in 15 ODIs against England at 36.33. He has slammed a solitary century and two fifties. Buttler has amassed 689 runs across 20 ODIs in 2023 at 36.26. He is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs this year. Joseph is the most successful bowler for WI in ODIs this year with 18 scalps. Meanwhile, Curran has scalped 14 wickets (2023).

Dream11 fantasy predictions

Fantasy XI Option 1: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Romario Shepherd, Brydon Carse, and Rehan Ahmed. Fantasy XI Option 2: Brandon King, Zak Crawley, Shai Hope (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gus Atkinson, and Rehan Ahmed.