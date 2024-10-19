Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite their exit from the Women's T20 World Cup, West Indies' coach Deitz praised the team's passion and resilience, particularly highlighting player Stafanie Taylor's determination despite physical challenges.

The team had a strong performance, topping Group B and eliminating England in the first round.

Looking forward, Deitz plans to focus on dominating other teams and is optimistic about the team's potential in future tournaments.

WI lost to NZ in the semis (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Deitz lauds WI's passion despite Women's T20 World Cup exit

By Rajdeep Saha 11:32 am Oct 19, 202411:32 am

What's the story West Indies cricket team head coach Shane Deitz has lauded his players for their commitment and passion in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. This comes after they fell short by a whisker against New Zealand in the semi-final clash on Friday. Despite ending eight runs short of New Zealand's total, Deitz hailed his side for always putting their bodies and passion on the line. Here's more.

Emotional journey

Deitz acknowledges team's emotional journey and injuries

During a press conference, Deitz also acknowledged the emotional journey his team has been on, especially after their win over England. He emphasized the players' love for representing West Indies in cricket, and their readiness to push through physical challenges for the game. The coach also mentioned that star player Deandra Dottin was restricted early in the tournament due to a side strain concern, while Stafanie Taylor dealt with a recurring knee issue throughout.

Resilience praised

Deitz praises Taylor's resilience amid physical challenges

Deitz praised Taylor for her grit, saying she was "battling soreness and pain" during the tournament. He said he admired her determination to push through it all, calling it "mind over matter, mind over body." Though they couldn't win in the semifinals, Deitz said Taylor gave her all for the team - a gesture he and his squad deeply appreciate.

Tournament performance

West Indies's performance in Women's T20 World Cup

Despite their semifinal exit, West Indies had a strong showing in the T20 World Cup. They topped Group B and eliminated England, one of the world's most dominant teams, in the first round. Deitz highlighted how different players showed their dominant skills at crucial points in the tournament. He also defended key players Hayley Matthews and Taylor who struggled during Friday's match against New Zealand.

Future plans

Deitz outlines future plans for West Indies cricket

Looking ahead, Deitz laid out his plans for the future of West Indies cricket. He stressed a return to "entertaining cricket" and a focus on dominating other teams instead of hoping for their poor performance. Despite the recent loss, he was optimistic about the team's progress and potential in upcoming tournaments. The end of Friday's match was marked by visible disappointment among the West Indies players, with both Dottin and captain Matthews seen in tears as they exited the field.

Information

NZ Women overcome WI despite Dottin's impressive performance

New Zealand Women managed 128/9 in their 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Dottin was excellent for the Windies, picking up four wickets. In response, WI scored 120/8. Dottin hammered 33 runs from 22 balls. Eden Carson claimed three wickets.