Summarize Simplifying... In short Hemang Badani is the new head coach for Delhi Capitals, replacing Ricky Ponting, while Venugopal Rao takes over from Sourav Ganguly as director of cricket.

Badani and Rao bring a wealth of cricket experience, with Badani having guided teams to multiple T20 titles.

In a strategic shift, the franchise's co-owners, GMR Group and JSW Sports, will alternate leadership roles every two years between their men's and women's teams. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Badani will coach DC in 2025 season

Hemang Badani appointed as Delhi Capitals' new head coach

By Rajdeep Saha 05:00 pm Oct 17, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Former India batter, Hemang Badani, has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Premier League team, Delhi Capitals (DC), for the 2025 season. Ex-cricketer Venugopal Rao will join him as the Director of Cricket for the franchise. The decision comes as part of a strategic overhaul by DC's ownership to revamp their coaching staff and operational structure. Here's more.

Changes

Badani succeeds Ponting, Rao replaces Ganguly

Badani replaces Ricky Ponting, who parted ways with DC after seven seasons as head coach. Venugopal Rao replaces Sourav Ganguly, the former director of cricket for the franchise. The management has also decided against renewing the contract of Pravin Amre, who served as assistant coach and talent scout since 2014. These changes will help DC break its IPL title drought.

Experience

Badani and Rao bring extensive cricket experience

Badani has a rich coaching experience from domestic and international T20 leagues. He had previously guided Chepauk Super Gillies to three Tamil Nadu Premier League titles and was part of Sunrisers Eastern Cape's SA20 title win in 2023. Rao, who played 16 One Day Internationals for India, was part of the Deccan Chargers's IPL-winning squad in 2009. He has also been the mentor and director of cricket for Dubai Capitals.

Strategy

New operational strategy for Delhi Capitals's ownership

DC's co-owners, GMR Group and JSW Sports, will switch leadership roles every two years between their IPL and WPL teams. GMR Group will handle the men's team, while JSW Sports will take care of the women's team. Ganguly will move to director of cricket for the WPL during this time. The franchise said "key decisions like auctions, captaincy, player release and retentions" will be taken by their board with inputs from senior leadership of both ownership groups.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post