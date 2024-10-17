Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant, the current skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC), may not continue as captain in IPL 2025, with all-rounder Axar Patel being considered as a potential replacement.

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant may not lead Delhi Capitals

By Rajdeep Saha 04:25 pm Oct 17, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, is unlikely to remain the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), The Times of India reported. Although he was tipped as DC's top retention choice for the upcoming season, rumors are rife that he might be relieved of his leadership duties. The report also hints at all-rounder Axar Patel as Pant's potential replacement.

Successor speculation

Axar Patel: A potential successor to Pant's captaincy

Notably, Axar, the all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Pant as captain. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard. The franchise is also looking at other potential leaders who could be bought in the auction. A source told TOI that while Pant is a top retention choice for DC, the leadership group believes he might do better without the pressures of captaincy.

Pant

Decoding Pant's IPL stats

Pant, who made his debut in the IPL with DC in 2016, has featured in 111 matches. He owns 3,284 runs at 35.31. He has smashed one ton and 18 fifties. Pant has smoked 296 fours and 154 sixes as well, striking at 148.93. Notably, Pant is the leading scorer for the franchise. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has led the Capitals in 43 matches to date. He has helped the side win 23 matches (19 defeats and one tied).

Coaching changes

DC's coaching staff undergoes changes

In other developments, former India left-hander Hemang Badani is in the fray for the chief coach of Delhi Capitals. The franchise is also mulling a role for pacer Munaf Patel in its support staff. This comes after DC parted ways with Australian Ricky Ponting as head coach due to his availability issues. An IPL source revealed while no final decisions have been made, Munaf could be appointed as the bowling coach.

Retention strategy

DC's retention strategy for IPL 2025

For the next season, Delhi Capitals are expected to retain three players - skipper Rishabh Pant (₹18 crore), all-rounder Axar Patel (₹14 crore), and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (₹11 crore). If the franchise chooses five retentions for ₹75 crore, Jake Fraser-McGurk and South African Tristan Stubbs could be picked using Right To Match (RTM) cards. This plan hinges on their price tags fitting into the team's budget.