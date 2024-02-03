Zak Crawley hammered his second Test fifty against India (Source: X/@ICC)

Zak Crawley completes 6,000 FC runs with 76 versus India

What's the story England opener Zak Crawley smoked a stunning 76 in his side's first innings of the ongoing second Test against India in Visakhapatnam. The dasher batted with great intent and scored runs all over the park. Having faced 78 balls, he smoked 11 boundaries and two sixes. He also completed 6,000 First-Class runs during his stay. This was his second Test fifty against India.

A stunning knock from Crawley

Responding to India's first innings total of 396, England were off to a flying start with openers Crawley and Ben Duckett (21) adding 59 runs in no time. Notably, Crawley shifted gears even further after getting settled as he slammed Jasprit Bumrah for four boundaries in an over. He also recorded a half-century stand with Ollie Pope (23). Crawley eventually fell to Axar Patel.

A look at his Test numbers

This was Crawley's 11th Test fifty as he has raced to 2,331 runs in 41 Tests, averaging 31.93. He also owns four tons in the format. Against India, he has completed 282 runs, averaging 25.63. This was his second fifty against the team. The 26-year-old now boasts 194 Test runs on Indian soil.

6,000 FC runs for Crawley

With his 35th run, Crawley completed 6,000 (6,041) runs in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone in 107 games as he averages over 32 in the format. While this was his 34th fifty in FC cricket, the tally also includes 10 tons with 267 being his best score. Notably, Crawley earned his maiden Test cap in December 2019, two years after his FC debut.

How has the game proceeded?

Team India has posted 396 after opting to bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal sparkled with a stunning ton (209), no other batter could even manage to touch the 40-run mark. The evergreen James Anderson was brilliant as he scalped three wickets. Spin twins Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also dismissed three batters apiece. In reply, Crawley's 76 has powered England past 120.