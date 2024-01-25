Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the 1st Test (9:30am IST). The venue usually offers a batting-friendly wicket, which also supports the seamers. Spinners will come into play as the match progresses. There are no chances of rain throughout the Test. While the Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights of the series, live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have played 131 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 50 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 14 out of 64 Tests in India.

Stats

Key milestones on offer

Jasprit Bumrah is 10 wickets away from accomplishing 150 Test wickets. He will be the 17th Indian bowler to achieve this landmark. Ravindra Jadeja (194) needs six to complete 200 scalps in home Tests. Ben Stokes could become the third all-rounder with 200-plus wickets and 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Jonny Bairstow (5,804) requires 196 more to complete 6,000 Test runs.

XIs

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach .

Details

Kuldeep Yadav left out

India have gone in with all-rounder Axar Patel as Kuldeep Yadav continues to warm benches in whites. With Virat Kohli being unavailable, KL Rahul has come in as a pure batter with KS Bharat being the designated keeper. Meanwhile, Mark Wood is England's only pacer as left-arm spinner Tom Hartley makes debut. Ben Foakes is their keeper as Jonny Bairstow plays as a batter.